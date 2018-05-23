Labourer working at Nitin Gadkari’s farm killed in boiler explosion

A labourer was killed in a boiler explosion at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s farm in Dhapewada village in Nagpur district on Tuesday. The deceased Pradeep Shrirao, 45, a resident of Dhapewada, was working at the farm for the past 15 years primarily as a tractor driver. On Tuesday, he was operating the turmeric boiler when it suddenly exploded at around 5 pm. Pradeep suffered grievous burn injuries. He succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Potdar Nursing Home.

According to Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Bahadure of Kalmeshwar police station, “The boiler is of the size of about 1000 litre capacity water tank and was brought to Gadkari’s farm on Tuesday after being used in other farms of the village. It suddenly exploded when water was being boiled in it for some turmeric preparation. Shrirao sustained burn injuries but they were not large enough to cause death. Although the post-mortem report is yet to arrive, apparent cause of death seems to be shock.”

Bahadure further said, “The boiler belonged to a villager who would then use it for preparing some turmeric paste on the farms of people whom he would supply turmeric seeds.”

A case of accidental death has been registered.

