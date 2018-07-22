Labour Ministry proposes changes in Trade Unions Act

Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour Minister. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour Minister. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

The labour ministry has proposed changes in Trade Unions Act (1926), with an aim to give them wider recognition at central and state level. It has been alleged that the central and state government do not give due weightage to trade unions or their federation in the absence of any statutory backing, other than by the labour ministry.

As per the existing rules, the trade unions are first verified by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), consequent to which the Ministry of Labour and Employment provides recognition. There are 13 recognised central trade unions/ federations at present in the country.

The verification is done on the basis of executive guidelines and a code of discipline for recognition of trade unions operating in a particular establishment or the industry.

By way of the recognition given by the labour ministry, these 13 trade unions are allowed to have representation in national and international conferences or committees.

“It has been represented by trade unions that the other central government ministries and state government do not give due weightage to these central trade unions (CTUOs) in the absence of any statutory backing of this verification and recognition procedure,” the ministry said in its proposal.

It has been getting representations from various stakeholders for providing a statutory backing either in the Act or through rules of recognition or the CTUOs.

“In view of above, an amendment to the Trade Unions Act, 1926 to incorporate the provision of recognition of trade unions/federation of trade unions at central and state level is necessary. Accordingly, it is proposed to amend the Trade Unions Act, 1926 to incorporate new Sections 28A and sub-section (2A) after Section 29 (2) of the Act,” it said.

The ministry has invited comments on the Draft Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill, 2018 by August 10 from the stakeholders to finalise the changes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App