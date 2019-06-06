Maharashtra: Labour contractor held for worker’s killing in Palghar

Toggle Menu
The accused, Pralhad Gavit (38), was arrested for killing Akash Manze on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against Gavit, police said. (Representative Image)

A labour contractor was arrested for allegedly hacking to death a 22-year-old worker on Thursday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, Manze had taken Rs 30,000 from a brick kiln owner as advance amount for working at the latter’s unit at Kalyan.

“He and his wife were to work at the brick kiln. Manze had taken money from the owner in advance. However, none of them turned up for work,” an official from Palghar rural police.

The couple’s absence from work enraged Gavit. He caught Manze outside a wedding ceremony at Gourapur village in Wada taluka, and accosted him. After a heated exchange of words, Gavit attacked the victim with sharp weapons, in which he died, police said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against Gavit, police said.

