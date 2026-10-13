L Murugan resigns as Minister of State, Rajya Sabha member

Union Minister of State L Murugan resigned on Tuesday from his ministry and the Rajya Sabha, after penning a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Murugan said he wants to dedicate himself full time to strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu.

In his statement on X, Murugan said, “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi Ji.”

It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life. Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last. 🙏🇮🇳 @NitinNabin @blsanthosh — Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) October 13, 2026

“From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri

@narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, and others during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, in Chennai. (PMO via PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, and others during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, in Chennai. (PMO via PTI Photo)

The Union Minister said that now he wants to “return to the grassroots” and dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

L Murugan is the former chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. His term in Rajya Sabha was set to conclude in 2030, but in his resignation letter, the MP asked to be relieved from his post with immediate effect.