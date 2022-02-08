Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah raises Karnataka hijab row in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah on Tuesday tried to raise the issue of Muslim girls being prevented from wearing the hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, but his speech in the Rajya Sabha was cut short as the Zero Hour came to an end.

“In some recent incidents in Karnataka, certain educational institutions have stopped girl students from the minority community from entering for wearing hijabs,” the MP said, adding, “Article 14 of our Constitution guarantees equality for all, Article 25 guarantees free practising of religion. In this case, these Muslim girls are being stopped from wearing hijab.”

As the MP spoke, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced that the time was up. Hanumanthaiah requested permission to complete his speech, but Naidu moved on to the Question Hour.

“What can I do? It is over now. Let us not make allegations. You have raised the issue. Let us try to understand and let them settle the issue, whatever matter it is. There is something called uniform also. That is another problem,” Naidu said.

With the hijab controversy intensifying in Karnataka and protests erupting in several places, the state government on Tuesday announced the closure of schools and colleges for three days even as the Karnataka High Court was hearing a petition against the ban on headscarves in several junior colleges.