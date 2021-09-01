L-G Sinha: Polls after J&K delimitation, Centre committed to restore statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Assembly elections will be held once the delimitation exercise is over in the UT, and that the Centre is committed to restore the statehood of J&K.

“I have to talk about two things. One is about the Assembly elections. When the state became a UT, it was clearly stated that the elections would be held after the delimitation,” he said while addressing the media at the sidelines of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). “The number of (Assembly) seats have increased by seven…”

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated in his speech on August 15 that elections would be held after the delimitation exercise.

“The home minister of the country has assured on the floor of Parliament that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time,” Sinha said. “I feel that the people of the country trust him, the people of Jammu and Kashmir trust him,” Sinha said.