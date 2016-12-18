Kyrgyzstan President to arrive on four-day visit to India

Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev will arrive in India today. (Source: File) Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev will arrive in India today. (Source: File)

Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev will arrive on a four-day official visit to India today. He will be accompanied by his spouse Raisa Atambaeva. President Atambayev will be leading a high-level delegation comprising of Ministers, senior officials and business leaders during his visit.

The visit will be President Atambayev’s first visit to India in his capacity as President. He will have official engagements on December 20. President Pranab Mukherjee will receive President Atambayev and host a dinner banquet in his honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral discussions with the visiting President and host a lunch for him.

During the visit, President Atambayev is expected to attend a Joint Business Forum. The two countries share excellent relations marked by strong ties in all areas including Political and Defence, Economy and Commerce, Education and Human Resource Development, Culture and Tourism. The visit comes right after a very successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan in July 2015, which will further cement the traditionally cordial and close ties between the two sides.

