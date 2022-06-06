scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia condemn remarks over Prophet by BJP spokesperson

The BJP on its part has suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal while stating that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 11:31:23 am
Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, in Thane. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has been facing backlash from Gulf and other countries over the remarks made against Prophet Muhammed by its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The foreign ministries of Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia issued official statements condemning the remarks and demanding an apology.

The BJP on its part has suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal while stating that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

Saudi Arabia

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision taken by the ruling party in suspending Sharma. The statement by the Ministry read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. insulting Prophet Muhammed peace be upon him, and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols.”

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>

Qatar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on Sunday summoned India’s Ambassador to hand an official note, expressing the country’s “total rejection of the statements of an official in the ruling party in India against the Prophet Mohammed.” The country has demanded a public apology to all Muslims in the world.

The spokesperson of the Minsiter also pointed out that “allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.”

Kuwait

The Foreign Ministry of Kuwait, too, handed a note to the Indian Ambassador, denouncing the remarks made by the BJP spokeswoman. The Ministry welcomed the suspension while demanding a public apology. In a statement similar to Qatar’s, the Ministry that such “hostile statements” if allowed to continue without any deterrence, “will increase extremism and hatred.”

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, sources confirmed that Iran has also summoned the Indian Ambassador over the statements, however, Tehran is yet to issue an official statement.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the “hurtful comments”. “Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims… World should take note & severely reprimand India,” he tweeted.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement