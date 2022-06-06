Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia condemn remarks over Prophet by BJP spokesperson

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has been facing backlash from Gulf and other countries over the remarks made against Prophet Muhammed by its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The foreign ministries of Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia issued official statements condemning the remarks and demanding an apology.

The BJP on its part has suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal while stating that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

Saudi Arabia

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision taken by the ruling party in suspending Sharma. The statement by the Ministry read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. insulting Prophet Muhammed peace be upon him, and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols.”

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the #Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (#BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. pic.twitter.com/VLQwdXuPuq — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 5, 2022

Qatar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on Sunday summoned India’s Ambassador to hand an official note, expressing the country’s “total rejection of the statements of an official in the ruling party in India against the Prophet Mohammed.” The country has demanded a public apology to all Muslims in the world.

The spokesperson of the Minsiter also pointed out that “allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.”

Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari : Qatar Demands Public Apology from Indian Government for Remarks of Official in Ruling Party Against Prophet Mohammed#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/NnN1khKw6X — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 5, 2022

Kuwait

The Foreign Ministry of Kuwait, too, handed a note to the Indian Ambassador, denouncing the remarks made by the BJP spokeswoman. The Ministry welcomed the suspension while demanding a public apology. In a statement similar to Qatar’s, the Ministry that such “hostile statements” if allowed to continue without any deterrence, “will increase extremism and hatred.”

دولة الكويت تستدعي سفير جمهورية الهند، وتسلّمه مذكرة احتجاج ترفض فيها بشكل كامل وتشجب التصريحات التي صدرت عن مسؤول في الحزب الحاكم ضد الرسول الكريم عليه الصلاة والسلام.

الخبر كامل: https://t.co/tnTp7mWglg pic.twitter.com/QlVvAXE3NM — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 5, 2022

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, sources confirmed that Iran has also summoned the Indian Ambassador over the statements, however, Tehran is yet to issue an official statement.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the “hurtful comments”. “Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims… World should take note & severely reprimand India,” he tweeted.