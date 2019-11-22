Kutch: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor girl

A court in Gandhidham town of Kutch district Thursday pronounced a man guilty of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl and sentenced him to 10-year imprisonment.

Advertising

The court of additional sessions judge RG Devdhara found Lalo alias Nilesh Charan, a resident of Adipur in Kutch, guilty of kidnapping the girl with the intent to compel her to marry him and later raping her.

The accused was sentenced under IPC sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping a woman with intent to compel her marriage), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed Rs 7,000 fine on the convict.

Additional public prosecutor Mahendrasinh Jadeja said the girl’s father had lodged a complaint with the police after Charan allegedly kidnapped her in 2017.

“The same man had kidnapped the girl when she was just 14. Charan was booked for rape back then also. But he walked out on bail after a charge-sheet was filed in that case. After coming out of the jail, Charan again kidnapped the girl who had now turned 16 and raped her. He was arrested again and was later remanded to judicial custody,” Jadeja said.