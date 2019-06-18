Kutch doctors demand gun license to ‘defend themselves’

The Mandvi town faction of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Kutch has requested for gun licenses in the wake of continued protests by doctors across India against assault on two junior doctors in Kolkata of West Bengal.

The doctors at Mandvi town in Kutch district organised an official protest under the IMA on Monday and said that if the state and union governments are unable to provide security to them, then they should rather grant them “licenses for revolvers” to all doctors so that they can defend themselves.

“We have demanded that an act be brought by the union government where the safety and security of the doctor is ensured while they are on duty. We need a secure environment to work and if the government is unable to do that, then they should provide us licenses for weapons so that we can defend themselves,” said Dr Punit Khatri, a gynaecologist and president of Mandvi Indian Medical Association.

Even as the junior doctors at West Bengal called off their week long strike in the wake of chief minister Mamata Banerjee agreeing to their demands, the doctors at Mandvi said that they are considering the option to send mass applications to the Kutch collector requesting gun licenses for all doctors.

Over 60 doctors are part of the Mandvi IMA.

“At the meeting on Monday, several doctors presented their point of view and suggestions to ensure the safety of doctors at work place and request for gun licenses was also one of them. We have also sent a list of 20 suggestions to the IMA Ahmedabad for better work conditions for doctors,” said Dr Parag Mardaniya, a general physician in Mandvi.

However, doctors said the situation in Mandvi is that of complete harmony when it comes to relationship between doctors and patients. “The relationship between doctors and patients are built on trust and here in Mandvi, we have not witnessed any volatile situation in the past. However, the situation is fast changing across India,” said Dr Khatri.

When contacted, Remya Mohan, collector of Kutch said, “I have not received any mass applications for gun licenses. Even if the doctors are requesting for license, there is a proper channel and procedure to apply for it.”