Kutch: Bike-borne men steal Rs 4 lakh from angadia firm owner

TWO BIKE-BORNE men allegedly robbed an angadia firm owner of Rs 4 lakh and escaped after throwing chilli powder in his eyes, in Anjar town of Kutch district on Wednesday evening. Police said Thursday that they had got some leads about the alleged robbers.

According to Anjar police, the incident took place near Anjar Jakatnaka in Anjar town at around 8.15 pm when Sunil Hadiya, proprietor of Shrey Moneytransfer, an angadia firm having its office in Abhishek Complex in Anjar, was returning home in Ayodhyanagar on his bike. Police said that two men, riding a bike, came near Hadiya’s bike. The pillion rider threw chilli powder in Hadiya’s eyes after snatching away a black bag containing Rs 4.05 lakh cash. Police said that the firm owner had placed the bag on the fuel tank of his bike.

“The pillion rider snatched away my bag containing money and then threw chilli powder on my face. I accelerated my bike in an attempt to crash it into theirs. However, as I was unable to see anything, my bike skidded and I lost balance after going around 20 feet further… While I couldn’t read the registration numbers of their vehicle but they were riding a Pulsar bike,” Hadiya stated in his complaint filed on Wednesday evening.

Anjar police inspector Mahendrasinh Jadeja said they had got some leads in the investigation. “We are analysing CCTV footage recorded by security cameras installed near the office of the angadia firm. In that footage two suspects are seen. Efforts are on to nab them,” Jadeja said.

The police inspector said that he suspects involvement of some habitual offenders in the crime. “Two men were arrested by Anjar police some time ago for committing robbery using the same modus operandi. We suspect it could be them also,” Jadeja added.

