Kusum Prasad, one of Rajasthan’s earliest woman IAS officers, dies

Former Rajasthan Home Secretary and one of the earliest women IAS officers in the state, Kusum Prasad died in the early hours of Wednesday after a spell of illness. She was 82.

Advertising

A 1960-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Prasad had a stellar record in a state which got its first woman Chief Secretary only in 2009. She was Director General of the Employees State Insurance Corporation and Rajasthan’s first woman District Magistrate — she was posted in Tonk. She also served as the state Home Secretary for some time in 1991.

Prasad played a key role in reviving the Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited, which resulted in revamp of Rajasthali, the emporium, and benefited many small artisans in the state. She is survived by two daughters — Dr Vandana Prasad, a medical doctor, and Prof Archana Prasad, who is a historian and author.