Kupwara: ‘WhatsApp admins must get registered in 15 days’

The district magistrate (DM) of Kupwara, in north Kashmir, has directed all government employees in the district to not make “comments/remarks” on policies and decisions of the government on WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.

Advertising

In an order, issued on March 1, Kupwara DM Anshul Garg also asked all WhatsApp group admins in the district to get registered with the authorities in 15 days. “All government employees serving in the district are directed to refrain from making any comments/remarks with regard to the policies and decisions of govt on these WhatsApp group and community Facebook pages running in the district, and if found involved in such activities in violation of civil service and employees conduct rules, strict action will be initiated as required…” the order states.

The DM’s order notes that “rumour-mongering by anti-social elements” through social media platforms has increased in recent times, which can “lead to law and order problems, breach of peace (and) spreading of hatred among communities”. So, the order said, “there is an immediate need/requirement to prevent the circulation of false/fake news/ information and rumors through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms…”

Garg told The Indian Express that the order was issued in view of the elections. “The ECI (Election Commission of India) has said that there should be strict implementation of the guidelines and no violation should took place.”