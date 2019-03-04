Kupwara encounter: ‘Though saddened by the loss, we are proud of his bravery’

AMID CHANTS of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ raised by villagers and neighbours, CRPF constable Vinod Chaudhary, who died during an encounter in J&K’s Kupwara on Friday, was cremated in his native village in Ghaziabad Sunday afternoon.

The Uttar Pradesh government Sunday announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of Chaudhary.

Hailing from Patla, near Modinagar in Ghaziabad, 32-year-old Chaudhary was the youngest among four brothers. He is survived by wife Neetu and two children, aged 5 and 6.

Born to a farmer, Charan Singh, Chaudhary wanted to join the security forces since school, his family said. “He was the first one to join the armed forces from our family. He was an NCC cadet during his school days as well. He always expressed his desire to do something for the country. Though saddened by the loss, we are proud of his bravery,” said Virender, his elder brother.

After joining the CRPF in 2004, he was sent to Srinagar, Jharkhand and then to Kupwara in 2016, which was his last posting as a constable in the 92nd Battalion.

“On Friday, he told Neetu that an operation was being carried out against the terrorists, and that he would speak to the children and everyone else in the evening. We tried his cellphone many times but no call came after that. Later in the night, we were informed that he was killed in the fighting. His death must be avenged,” said Virender.

The funeral was attended by Central minister Satyapal Singh, RLD leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh and other local politicians.