Kupwara encounter: One militant killed in exchange of fire

An unidentified militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

