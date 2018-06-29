Follow Us:
Kupwara encounter: One militant killed in exchange of fire

An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: June 29, 2018 11:19:44 am
An unidentified militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

