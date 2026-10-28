High-level team to probe Kuno cheetah death due to firearm pellet injuries

Five firearm pellets were recovered from the body of KNG22, the 19-month-old cheetah at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park that died on Tuesday.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 09:45 AM IST
Cheetah Kuno death pellet injuriesThe death of the 19-month-old male cheetah is the first such reported incident since African cheetahs were introduced to Kuno National Park in 2022. (File photo)
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The Union environment ministry on Wednesday said it has formed a high-level three-member team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, a day after the animal succumbed to pellet injuries. The incident is the first reported killing of a cheetah since African cheetahs were introduced to Kuno in 2022.

The central team will comprise the inspector general of forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA); additional director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB); and the regional deputy director, WCCB.

“The team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the cheetah, examining all available evidence, and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure strict and swift action in the matter,” a press note issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

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Also Read | In first such cheetah killing in country, officials indicate Kuno cub was shot; pellets recovered

MP special task force to investigate

KNG22, the 19-month-old cheetah that died, was rescued on October 25 after it was found injured in Compartment no 748 of the Sheopur territorial forest division. The cheetah, an offspring of Nirva, underwent emergency surgery during which five firearm pellets were recovered from its body.

The state government has already constituted a Special Task Force comprising forest and police officials to investigate the matter. The central team, the environment ministry said, will work in coordination with the state machinery.

“It would also examine the implementation of security protocols, as well as monitoring and protection measures being undertaken to avoid any such incident in future. The central team would submit its findings and recommendations to the ministry for further directions to the state government and field authorities,” the ministry stated.

Also Read | A milestone at Kuno: Cheetah born to South African feline now has four cubs of its own

CT scan revealed damage to internal organs

An initial X-ray of the cheetah revealed multiple foreign bodies at different locations within its body, and treatment was initiated accordingly, as per a note issued by Sameeta Rajora, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, MP, on October 27.

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Following expert consultation, the cheetah was shifted to the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur, for detailed investigation and intensive treatment.

“A subsequent CT scan revealed multiple foreign bodies causing damage to his internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system. Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from his body. Despite surgical intervention and sustained efforts by the veterinary team, the male cheetah could not be saved,” the note signed off by Rajora stated.

Following KNG22’s death, the total cheetah population in India stands at 58, comprising 52 cheetahs in Kuno National Park, four in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, and two in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
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An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

 

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