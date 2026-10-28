High-level team to probe Kuno cheetah death due to firearm pellet injuries

The Union environment ministry on Wednesday said it has formed a high-level three-member team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, a day after the animal succumbed to pellet injuries. The incident is the first reported killing of a cheetah since African cheetahs were introduced to Kuno in 2022.
The central team will comprise the inspector general of forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA); additional director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB); and the regional deputy director, WCCB.
“The team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the cheetah, examining all available evidence, and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure strict and swift action in the matter,” a press note issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
MP special task force to investigate
KNG22, the 19-month-old cheetah that died, was rescued on October 25 after it was found injured in Compartment no 748 of the Sheopur territorial forest division. The cheetah, an offspring of Nirva, underwent emergency surgery during which five firearm pellets were recovered from its body.
The state government has already constituted a Special Task Force comprising forest and police officials to investigate the matter. The central team, the environment ministry said, will work in coordination with the state machinery.
“It would also examine the implementation of security protocols, as well as monitoring and protection measures being undertaken to avoid any such incident in future. The central team would submit its findings and recommendations to the ministry for further directions to the state government and field authorities,” the ministry stated.
CT scan revealed damage to internal organs
An initial X-ray of the cheetah revealed multiple foreign bodies at different locations within its body, and treatment was initiated accordingly, as per a note issued by Sameeta Rajora, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, MP, on October 27.
Story continues below this ad
Following expert consultation, the cheetah was shifted to the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur, for detailed investigation and intensive treatment.
“A subsequent CT scan revealed multiple foreign bodies causing damage to his internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system. Emergency surgery was performed, during which five firearm pellets were recovered from his body. Despite surgical intervention and sustained efforts by the veterinary team, the male cheetah could not be saved,” the note signed off by Rajora stated.
Following KNG22’s death, the total cheetah population in India stands at 58, comprising 52 cheetahs in Kuno National Park, four in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, and two in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve.