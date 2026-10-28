High-level team to probe Kuno cheetah death due to firearm pellet injuries

The Union environment ministry on Wednesday said it has formed a high-level three-member team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, a day after the animal succumbed to pellet injuries. The incident is the first reported killing of a cheetah since African cheetahs were introduced to Kuno in 2022.

The central team will comprise the inspector general of forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA); additional director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB); and the regional deputy director, WCCB.

“The team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the cheetah, examining all available evidence, and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure strict and swift action in the matter,” a press note issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.