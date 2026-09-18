A milestone at Kuno: Cheetah born to South African feline now has four cubs of its own

The latest births take India's cheetah population to 56, including 36 born in the country

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readSep 18, 2026 04:25 PM IST
The birth is particularly significant because KGP12 is itself a product of the reintroduction programme. (Image:@byadavbjp/X)The birth is particularly significant because KGP12 is itself a product of the reintroduction programme. (Image:@byadavbjp/X)
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A day after Project Cheetah completed four years in India, an Indian-born cheetah has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park, marking a milestone for a programme that began with the translocation of animals from Africa and is now seeing successive generations born in India.

KGP12, an Indian-born female and daughter of the South African cheetah Gamini, gave birth to the four cubs in Kuno, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

“A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India’s Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno,” he said. “Four years, four new lives – a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India.”

The latest births take India’s cheetah population to 56, including 36 cheetahs born in the country. Kuno now has 53 cheetahs, while another three are at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

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The birth is particularly significant because KGP12 is itself a product of the reintroduction programme. It was born in India to Gamini, one of the cheetahs brought from South Africa. The births mean animals born after the return of cheetahs to India are now themselves producing offspring.

Project Cheetah began on September 17, 2022, with eight cheetahs brought from Namibia. A further 12 were brought from South Africa in February 2023, followed by nine from Botswana this year. Over four years, the programme has shifted from the initial translocation of adult animals to breeding and establishing India-born generations.

For the programme, KGP12’s litter matters beyond the numbers. The project’s longer-term objective is to establish a viable population that can survive and breed under natural conditions.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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