A milestone at Kuno: Cheetah born to South African feline now has four cubs of its own

The birth is particularly significant because KGP12 is itself a product of the reintroduction programme. (Image:@byadavbjp/X)

A day after Project Cheetah completed four years in India, an Indian-born cheetah has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park, marking a milestone for a programme that began with the translocation of animals from Africa and is now seeing successive generations born in India.

KGP12, an Indian-born female and daughter of the South African cheetah Gamini, gave birth to the four cubs in Kuno, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

“A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India’s Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno,” he said. “Four years, four new lives – a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India.”