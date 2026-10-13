Born to Namibian mother in February, cheetah cub found dead at Kuno National Park

Aasha, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia to India under the country’s cheetah reintroduction programme, had five cubs earlier this year. (File photo)

An eight-month-old cub born to a Namibian cheetah was found dead at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Monday, after it went missing during morning monitoring, officials said.

Aasha, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia to India under the country’s cheetah reintroduction programme, had five cubs earlier this year.

On Monday, forest officials found it with only four during morning monitoring and launched an extensive search for the missing cub.

The cause of the death remains unknown.

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Kuno National Park Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said, “We are trying to ascertain the cause of death. We will we have a clear picture only after the post-mortem examination.”