‘Rock Star’ of Kuno is gone: Gaurav, an original Project Cheetah big cat, dies

Gaurav was over 10 years old. In April 2025, he fathered five cubs with Nirva, a female cheetah brought to India from South Africa. (Image: Cheetah Conservation Fund)

In 2022, it came to Kuno National Park as part of the first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs brought to India under Project Cheetah. It was among the first to step into the Kuno landscape, make a kill, establish a territory, survive competition with other males and, eventually, father a new generation of cheetahs born in India.

On Monday, nearly four years after making the journey from the African nation to India, Gaurav, the Cheetah, breathed its last at the wildlife sanctuary. It was a little over 10 years old.

Gaurav, originally named Elton, was among the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno in September 2022. He arrived alongside Freddy, later renamed Shaurya. The two males eventually came to be known as the “Rockstars” of Kuno.