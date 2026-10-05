Father from Botswana, mother from India: 5 cheetah cubs at Kuno usher in new lineage

The births take India’s cheetah population to 60, of which 41 have been born in the country. The development comes just months after India brought a fresh group of cheetahs from Botswana to strengthen the genetic base of Project Cheetah

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Five cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park to a Botswana-born father and India-born mother (Image: @byadavbjp/X)Five cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park to a Botswana-born father and India-born mother (Image: @byadavbjp/X)
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An Indian-born cheetah has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park after mating with a Botswana Cheetah — ushering in the Botswana lineage of India’s cheetah population.

KJP21, a 32-month-old female born in India, gave birth to the five cubs on Monday.

Their father is a male cheetah brought from Botswana, making the newborns the first representatives of the Botswana lineage to be born in India, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

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The births take India’s cheetah population to 60, of which 41 have been born in the country. KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India to reproduce, after Mukhi and KGP12.

“With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, as their father is a Botswana male cheetah — adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population,” Union Minister Yadav said.

Boost to Project Cheetah

The development comes just months after India brought a fresh group of cheetahs from Botswana to strengthen the genetic base of Project Cheetah.

Nine cheetahs — six females and three males — arrived at Kuno from Botswana in February this year. They were the third group of cheetahs brought to India, after eight from Namibia in 2022 and 12 from South Africa in 2023.

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The decision to bring cheetahs from Botswana followed a fresh round of government-to-government discussions that began in December 2024. The Union government formally approached Botswana as it looked to expand the genetic base of Project Cheetah beyond the animals already brought from Namibia and South Africa.

Environment Minister Yadav took up the proposal with Botswana’s then Environment and Tourism Minister Boipuso Wynter Mmolotsi. Botswana agreed to partner with India after considering the country’s detailed Action Plan for Cheetah Reintroduction.

Also Read | Goats and cattle form half of cheetah prey in Kuno, chital 42%: Report

The partnership received a political push during President Droupadi Murmu’s state visit to Botswana in November 2025. During her visit, Murmu and Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko witnessed the symbolic release of eight cheetahs, captured from the Ghanzi region, into a quarantine facility at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve.

The choice of Botswana was significant because the country has one of Africa’s largest remaining wild cheetah populations. The first batch from Botswana was transported from the Mokolodi Nature Reserve to Gaborone and then flown to India with the assistance of the Indian Air Force before being taken by helicopter to Kuno.

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Also Read | Brothers from another mother: Kuno’s rare cheetah coalition spans India, Botswana

After the November handover, the animals underwent quarantine and the two sides worked through the necessary permissions, including export and CITES clearances, veterinary requirements and arrangements for transporting the animals to India.

A three-member Botswana delegation, including veterinarians and an anti-poaching expert, subsequently visited both Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and held discussions with National Tiger Conservation Authority officials in Delhi.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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