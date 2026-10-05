Father from Botswana, mother from India: 5 cheetah cubs at Kuno usher in new lineage

Five cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park to a Botswana-born father and India-born mother (Image: @byadavbjp/X)

An Indian-born cheetah has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park after mating with a Botswana Cheetah — ushering in the Botswana lineage of India’s cheetah population.

KJP21, a 32-month-old female born in India, gave birth to the five cubs on Monday.

Their father is a male cheetah brought from Botswana, making the newborns the first representatives of the Botswana lineage to be born in India, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

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The births take India’s cheetah population to 60, of which 41 have been born in the country. KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India to reproduce, after Mukhi and KGP12.