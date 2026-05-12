Month after their birth, 4 cheetah cubs found dead in Kuno

The deaths come at a time when the Cheetah Project had been seeing signs of stabilisation after a difficult initial phase marked by deaths of the big cats. (File photo)

The deaths of four one-month-old cheetah cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Tuesday marked a setback for India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, which had recently witnessed a sharp rise in births and expanding populations inside and outside protected enclosures.

Officials said the cubs, born on April 11 to female cheetah, KGP12, in the Sheopur Territorial Division adjoining Kuno, were found dead around 6.30 am by monitoring teams near the den site. The bodies were partially eaten. According to the Field Director of the Cheetah Project, the cubs had been seen alive on Monday evening.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to be predation by another animal,” said a senior wildlife official, adding that the mother cheetah was safe and healthy. Postmortem examinations and a detailed investigation are underway to determine the exact cause of death.