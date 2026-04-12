Poll debutant who sparred with Himanta summoned by Assam Police, her party slams ‘intimidation’

Assam Assembly election candidate Kunki Chowdhury was summoned to the Pan Bazar police station in Guwahati on Sunday for questioning in a case registered against her campaign team for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Hours after polling closed for the Assembly election on Thursday, the Assam Police had detained three members of her campaign team in connection with the case. Chowdhury is Congress-ally Assam Jatiya Parishad’s candidate from the Guwahati Central constituency. The 27-year-old is the youngest candidate in the fray in the Assam election. She has denied the allegations.

While she had drawn widespread attention as a young poll debutant going up against 70-year-old BJP candidate Vijay Gupta in the Guwahati Central contest, she particularly grabbed headlines when she and her family became the subject of repeated attacks by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma has claimed that her family “insulted Hindus” by purportedly eating beef and sharing photos on social media, and that her mother “openly supported” Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on social media.