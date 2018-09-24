Kundli-Manesar expressway stretch to be finished by October

The highway will include chain link fencing to prevent unwanted entry and exit, and have metal beam crash barriers to further enhance safety. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational Image) The highway will include chain link fencing to prevent unwanted entry and exit, and have metal beam crash barriers to further enhance safety. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational Image)

Residents in Delhi may find some respite from vehicular pollution this winter, with officials from Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL) stating that the Kundli-Manesar stretch of the Western Peripheral Expressway is likely to be completed by October this year — four months before its deadline.

“The 83-km-long Kundli-Manesar section of the Western Expressway was awarded to EIL on August 24, 2016. Working dedicatedly, EIL will be completing the project by October 2018, which is almost four months before the due deadline of February 2, 2019,” confirmed an EIL spokesperson.

Officials said the stretch of the six-lane expressway is being completed at a cost of Rs 1,915 crore, using 7 lakh tonnes of cement and 65,000 tonnes of steel.

It will include chain link fencing to prevent unwanted entry and exit, and have metal beam crash barriers to further enhance safety.

In addition, the Kundli-Manesar stretch will have seven toll plazas, and “roadside furniture” such as monuments, and fountains every 10 metres. To ensure the structure remains as eco-friendly as possible, all lanes will be equipped with LED/solar panel lighting, and rainwater harvesting every 500 metres on both sides.

The Haryana government has also said it will develop five new cities and multiple industrial corridors along the expressway, with the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation being given the responsibility for this task.

The Western Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, connects four National Highways — NH1 near Kundli; NH 10 near Bahadurgarh; NH8 at Manesar; and NH2 near Palwal.

