Won’t retract or apologise, hope SC can have a laugh: Kunal Kamra after AG nod for contempt case

A day after the Attorney General of India granted his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra for his tweets on the Supreme Court, the stand-up comedian Friday said he did not intend on retracting his words or apologising for them. He said he hoped the apex court would “have a small laugh” before declaring him in contempt.

“I don’t intent to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves,” Kamra said in a statement addressed to the judges of the top court and the A-G. “The Supreme Court of India hasn’t yet declared my tweets anything as of now, but if and when they do, I hope they can have a small laugh before declaring them contempt of court.”

“All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker,” Kamra said. “My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticised.”

“I wish to volunteer having the time that would be allotted to the hearing of my contempt petition (20 hours at the very least, if Prashant Bhushan’s hearing is anything to go by), to other matters and parties who have not been as lucky and privileged as I am to jump the queue. May I suggest the demonetisation petition, the petition challenging the revocation of J&K’s special status, the matter of the legality of electoral bonds or countless other matters that are more deserving of time and attention,” Kamra added.

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday said Kamra’s tweets “are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court”.

Kamra had tweeted on the interim bail granted to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an alleged abetment to suicide case. He had said: “Honour has left the building (Supreme Court) long back” and “The Supreme Court of this Country is the most Supreme joke of this Country”.

The Indian Express reported the A-G’s office had received multiple letters of request, seeking his nod for criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra over the tweets.

