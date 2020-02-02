Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks apology, repeal of ban, compensation

Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months on Tuesday for allegedly harassing the Republic TV Editor on its Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Following IndiGo, airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir had also put him on their no-fly list. (File Photo) Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months on Tuesday for allegedly harassing the Republic TV Editor on its Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Following IndiGo, airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir had also put him on their no-fly list. (File Photo)

Days after IndiGo banned Kunal Kamra for six months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, the stand-up comedian has sent a legal notice to the airline, demanding an unconditional apology as well as seeking the revocation of the ban and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

In a notice sent on Friday to the CEO of Interglobe Aviation Limited, Kamra’s counsel Prashant Sivarajan stated that his client has suffered “mental pain and agony” due to “illegal, arbitrary and high-handed decision” of the airline.

Apart from the 25 lakh compensation, Sivarajan also asked the airline to “pay a sum of Rs one lakh towards the cost of the present legal notice”. While giving IndiGo one week’s time to respond to the legal notice, Sivarajan asked the airline to “tender unconditional apology” towards Kamra in leading newspapers, electronic media and social media platforms, reported PTI.

“Pay compensation towards My Client in sum of Rs. 25,00,000/- on account of the mental pain and agony suffered by My Client as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes in India as well as abroad on account of adoption of a totally illegal, arbitrary and high handed procedure which is against the extant DGCA CAR on the subject matter,” the notice stated.

An IndiGo statement on Saturday said, “The company will duly respond to any legal notice that it receives in relation to this matter.”

Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months on Tuesday for allegedly harassing the Republic TV Editor on its Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Following IndiGo, airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir had also put him on their no-fly list.

On Thursday, the pilot of the IndiGo aircraft in which Kamra and Goswami were travelling had written to the airline objecting to the ban on the comedian. The pilot had said that he was “disheartened” to learn that the “airline has taken action solely on the basis of social media posts, with no consultation whatsoever with the pilot-in-command”. The pilot pointed out that while Kamra’s behaviour was “unacceptable and verbally abusive”, he complied with the crew’s instructions and the offence “cannot be classified” even in the Level 1 category.

“You’re love & support is helping me go legal against @IndiGo6E. Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case, To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution,” Kamra tweeted on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App