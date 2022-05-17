scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Kunal Kamra’s ‘doctored’ video of boy singing for PM: NCPCR summons Twitter for not filing action report

On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought action against Comedian Kunal Kamra for tweeting the "doctored" video.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 4:44:50 pm
Kunal Kamra's 'doctored' video of boy singing for PM: NCPCR summons Twitter for not filing action reportComedian Kunal Kamra (Instagram/@kuna_kamra)

The country’s apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Twitter India’s communications director on Wednesday for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a “doctored” video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month.

On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought action against Kamra for tweeting the “doctored” video.

The Commission has now asked Director, Twitter Communications India, to appear on Wednesday with the details of the action taken report.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

“However, no such ATR has been yet received by the Commission,” the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.
Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi’s interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang — ‘Janmabhoomi Bharat’ — with “Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain”, a Bollywood song about price rise.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement