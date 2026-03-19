Kummanam Rajasekharan to contest from Aranmula as BJP releases second list for Kerala Assembly polls

Former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest from the Aranmula Assembly seat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

He figures in the second list of 39 candidates released Thursday.

Earlier, the BJP had released a list of 47 candidates, largely focusing on seats where the party sees a fighting chance. Prominent in the second list is B Gopalakrishnan, who has been given the temple town of Guruvayur.

Sitting MLA C C Mukundan, who quit the CPI after being denied a ticket, will be the BJP candidate in Nattika. M J Job, who left the Congress in protest against his party’s decision to back CPI(M) rebel G Sudhakaran in Ambalapuzha, will be fielded in Alappuzha as the BJP candidate.