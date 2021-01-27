‘No risk should be taken that turns Haridwar into Wuhan or a markaz’: Uttarakhand CM on Kumbh guidelines

Two days after the centre advised Uttarakhand government to cap the numbers of devotees attending Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and examine curtailing the duration of the event, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that no risk should be taken which might make Haridwar another “Wuhan” or a “markaz”.

Speaking to reporters, Rawat said that India has set a record by its measures in view of Covid-19. “No risk should be taken that turns Haridwar into Wuhan or a markaz. With that thought, the Government of India has issued guidelines so that Haridwar does not become a reason of infection transmission,” Rawat said. CM added that thousands of people had died when an epidemic broke out in Kumbh once in the past and hence no risk can be taken.

Kumbh Mela-2021 is likely to be held from February 27 to April 30. An estimated 10 lakh people is expected to attend the mela on a regular day and about 50 lakh people on six special days.

Health Ministry had earlier issued SOPs laying down essential requirements for being eligible to attend the Mela such as medical certificate, negative RT-PCT test report, pre-registration, discouraging vulnerable groups to attend etc.