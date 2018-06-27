Kumbh mela should be held on grand scale: RSS

Yogi met RSS functionaries to discuss Kumbh mela. Yogi met RSS functionaries to discuss Kumbh mela.

The RSS on Tuesday said that the next Kumbh mela in Allahabad should be organised on a grand scale as a religious and cultural event. RSS volunteers will participate in the event that will be held in January-February next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top functionaries of the RSS met in New Delhi Tuesday and deliberated on the Kumbh Mela. Sources said that during the meeting, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asked Adityanath to expedite government programmes related to farmers and deprived sections.

In a separate meeting with RSS Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi, Adityanath held deliberations on the Kumbh mela. Sources said that Adityanath was told that volunteers of RSS and its wings will participate in making the Kumbh mela a grand event. Adityanath was also advised to develop public amenities in the 60-sq-km area of Sangam in Allahabad.

