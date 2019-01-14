Toggle Menu
Cylinder explosion triggers fire at Kumbh Mela site, no one hurthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kumbh-mela-fire-cylinder-explosion-5537532/

Cylinder explosion triggers fire at Kumbh Mela site, no one hurt

A police official said, "The fire at Digambar Ani Akhara has been contained and the area is being cleared now. There has been no loss of life or injuries.

kumbh mela, kumbh mela fire, fire at kumbh mela site, gas cylinder explosion, prayagraj, indian express news
Akhara police station inspector Bhaskar Mishra said that no injuries have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

A day ahead of the Kumbh Mela celebrations, a massive fire was triggered by a cylinder explosion in a tent at the site in Prayagraj on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Several firefighters rushed to the spot after the blaze engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a police official said, “The fire at Digambar Ani Akhara has been contained and the area is being cleared now. There has been no loss of life or injuries.”

Akhara police station inspector Bhaskar Mishra also confirmed that no was injured in the incident.

Advertising

The 55-day mela, which will begin tomorrow, draws lakhs of pilgrims who arrive to bathe in the sacred confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka CM rubbishes Shivakumar's claims, says Congress MLAs in touch with him
2 Bhima Koregaon case: SC refuses to quash FIR against activist Anand Teltumbde
3 Ruskin Bond: Language, nuance and play of words can be used to draw in reader