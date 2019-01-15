Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Sangam on first day

Toggle Menu
Kumbh Mela 2019 Prayagraj (Allahabad) LIVE Updates: An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela and 33 lakh have already taken a dip.

Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela and 33 lakh have already taken a dip. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: One of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Kumbh Mela, begins today and will go on till March 4, 2019. In the run-up to the mega event, thirty-two hectares of land, 1 lakh makeshift toilets, 20,000 construction workers, an equal number of sanitation workers, and 40,000 LED lights are in place for welcoming visitors to the Kumbh Mela. An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela and 33 lakh have already taken a dip.

Sadhus of 13 akharas (seven Shaiva, three Vaishnava, two Udasina, and one Sikh) who have traditionally participated in the Kumbh Mela, were the first to take the holy bath known as ‘Shahi Snan’ on the first day of the 55-day long Kumbh Mela, news agency PTI reported.

Kumbh mela 2019: Early morning visuals of Sangam Ghat at Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: UP cops to use RF tags for children under 14 years

With a view to tracing the children lost during the massive Kumbh congregation here, the Uttar Pradesh police will be using RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags for kids under 14 years. As many as 20 major parking spots have been developed as satellite towns, equipped with modern amenities such as cloakrooms, health kiosks and eateries to avoid rush, PTI reported.

1.2 lakh toilets, 25,000 cops, sanitation staff in place as Kumbh starts today

Spread over 3,200 hectares, the Mela has been divided into nine zones, 16 districts, and has 40 police stations. An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela, and 33 lakh have already taken a dip.  By dusk, the city went to sleep — it was an early night for lakhs of pilgrims, as the first royal bath, the “shahi snaan”, begins early Tuesday — and the banks of Triveni Sangam became home to devotees from across the country. They slept on paddy strewn across the river banks — from Kanpur resident Krishna Verma, 8, to Padum Chandra Borthakur, 84, from Guwahati.  Read more

Kumbh Mela 2019: Lakhs of devotees gather at Sangam for Shahi Snan

At the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj ahead of the first ‘Shahi Snaan’ of Kumbh Mela. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days. The 2019 Kumbh Mela will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day

Devotees take holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

