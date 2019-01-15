Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Sangam on first dayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kumbh-mela-2019-live-updates-lakhs-of-devotees-take-holy-dip-in-sangam-on-first-day-5538857/
Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Sangam on first day
Kumbh Mela 2019 Prayagraj (Allahabad) LIVE Updates: An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela and 33 lakh have already taken a dip.
Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: One of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Kumbh Mela, begins today and will go on till March 4, 2019. In the run-up to the mega event, thirty-two hectares of land, 1 lakh makeshift toilets, 20,000 construction workers, an equal number of sanitation workers, and 40,000 LED lights are in place for welcoming visitors to the Kumbh Mela. An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela and 33 lakh have already taken a dip.
Sadhus of 13 akharas (seven Shaiva, three Vaishnava, two Udasina, and one Sikh) who have traditionally participated in the Kumbh Mela, were the first to take the holy bath known as ‘Shahi Snan’ on the first day of the 55-day long Kumbh Mela, news agency PTI reported.
The 2019 Kumbh Mela begins today and will go on till March 4. Follow LIVE blog for updates.
Kumbh mela 2019: Early morning visuals of Sangam Ghat at Prayagraj
Prayagraj: Early morning visuals of security deployed at Sangam Ghat before the arrival of devotees for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’ at #KumbhMela2019pic.twitter.com/Xd5M4D3jH4
1.2 lakh toilets, 25,000 cops, sanitation staff in place as Kumbh starts today
Spread over 3,200 hectares, the Mela has been divided into nine zones, 16 districts, and has 40 police stations. An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela, and 33 lakh have already taken a dip. By dusk, the city went to sleep — it was an early night for lakhs of pilgrims, as the first royal bath, the “shahi snaan”, begins early Tuesday — and the banks of Triveni Sangam became home to devotees from across the country. They slept on paddy strewn across the river banks — from Kanpur resident Krishna Verma, 8, to Padum Chandra Borthakur, 84, from Guwahati. Read more
Kumbh Mela 2019: Lakhs of devotees gather at Sangam for Shahi Snan
Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days. The 2019 Kumbh Mela will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day
Devotees take holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.
Kumbh Mela 2019: Lakhs of devotees gather at Sangam for Shahi Snan