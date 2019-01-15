Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Sangam on first day

Kumbh Mela 2019 LIVE Updates: One of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Kumbh Mela, begins today and will go on till March 4, 2019. In the run-up to the mega event, thirty-two hectares of land, 1 lakh makeshift toilets, 20,000 construction workers, an equal number of sanitation workers, and 40,000 LED lights are in place for welcoming visitors to the Kumbh Mela. An estimated 12 crore people are expected to attend Kumbh Mela and 33 lakh have already taken a dip.

Sadhus of 13 akharas (seven Shaiva, three Vaishnava, two Udasina, and one Sikh) who have traditionally participated in the Kumbh Mela, were the first to take the holy bath known as ‘Shahi Snan’ on the first day of the 55-day long Kumbh Mela, news agency PTI reported.