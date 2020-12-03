Kumbh, 2022 elections on agenda: Nadda to begin four-day visit to Uttarakhand tomorrow

J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda will begin his four-day visit to Uttarakhand by meeting sants in Haridwar and attending Ganga aarti at Har Ki Pauri on Friday. He will also meet RSS functionaries besides 14 organisational meetings scheduled for his visit.

According to BJP Uttarakhand president Bansi Dhar Bhagat, Nadda will leave Dehradun airport for Haridwar, where he will visit Shanti Kunj. He will then visit Niranjani Akhara and meet representatives of 13 akharas and other sants.

Bhagat said a human chain will be made to welcome Nadda and safety protocols in view of the pandemic will be followed.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said, “Discussion on the upcoming Kumbh mela will be held. Two representatives from each akhara have been invited in the meeting to give feedback on the ongoing preparations of the Kumbh Mela.”

The BJP president will later attend Ganga aarti at Har Ki Pauri.

The Kumbh mela will begin in Haridwar next month.

On Saturday, Nadda will meet state ministers followed by another meeting of zila panchayat presidents and cooperative bank chairpersons. A meeting with the party’s state in-charge, state president and the Chief Minister will take place on the same day, followed by a conference of eminent personalities from the state.

On Sunday, Nadda will meet Sangh Parivar functionaries. “No agenda has been given for the meeting so far. But certainly discussions will take place on the affairs of the state, ground organisational preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls, and feedback will be given on the functioning of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government,” said an RSS functionary.

