Kumari Selja takes charge of Haryana Congress, will not contest polls

Haryana Congress’s newly appointed president Kumari Selja on Saturday sought to present a united face of the faction-ridden party, which she said, will fight the Assembly polls collectively by moving in “fast-forward mode”. Selja said she will not contest the state election.

Advertising

“Elections are near. We need to enter jointly in the electoral field. Due to paucity of time our challenges have increased. We will collectively fight the assembly polls by moving in fast forward mode. I will, however, not contest the election,” Selja said after formally taking charge as the state party chief here.

Addressing the media, Selja admitted that she got the responsibility a “little late”, but “we accept the challenge”. She ruled out any alliance for the polls that are likely to be held in October.

Former state party president Ashok Tanwar and former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Chaudhary did not attend the event.

Advertising

Selja, however, said that “all are part of party and will work collectively in the coming days”.

Haryana Congress in-charge and party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was present, too downplayed the absence of the two key party leaders. “They could not have come because of some reason,” Azad told reporters, adding “It (change in organisation) is a continuous process. Change is there always in organisation.”

Azad, however, praised both Tanwar and Chaudhary for their contributions in strengthening the party. “The party felt the responsibility should be given to those who have long experience in administration and organisation. But it does not mean that the former CLP leader or the former state unit president were weak leaders,” he added.

In a bid to end factionalism in Haryana, the Congress earlier this week named Selja as state party chief and appointed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda head of the election management committee. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed Hooda as the CLP leader, and by virtue of that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Hooda was present when Selja, a four-time Lok Sabha MP and currently member of Rajya Sabha, took charge.