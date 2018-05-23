Kumaraswamy swearing-in: PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Karnataka Chief Minister

H D Kumaraswamy (L), leader of Janata Dal (Secular) is administered the oath as Chief Minister of the southern state of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala outside the Vidhana Soudha, the legislative house of the state, in Bengaluru. (Source: Reuters) H D Kumaraswamy (L), leader of Janata Dal (Secular) is administered the oath as Chief Minister of the southern state of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala outside the Vidhana Soudha, the legislative house of the state, in Bengaluru. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated H D Kumaraswamy on taking oath as Karnataka chief minister and extended his best wishes for his tenure ahead. Modi also congratulated Congress state president Parameshwara who took oath as Kumaraswamy’s deputy.

“I congratulate Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji and @DrParameshwara ji on taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for their tenure ahead,” he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the head of a JD(S)-Congress coalition government. The show of strength by a galaxy of national leaders and regional satraps at the ceremony is being seen as a strong signal to the BJP about the possibility of formation of a broad-based front to take on the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The BJP boycotted the ceremony and observed a “Black Day”. It held protests across Karnataka against the new coalition government, which it called “unholy”.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd