Kumaraswamy swearing-in highlights: Opposition power play in Karnataka

Hoardings and cutouts of JD(S) leader and chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders placed in front of the Vidhana Soudha before the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) and Congress alliance, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Hoardings and cutouts of JD(S) leader and chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders placed in front of the Vidhana Soudha before the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) and Congress alliance, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister in the presence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday. Hammering out a final deal on the 34-member Cabinet, the JD(S) and the Congress decided it will comprise 12 JD(S) ministers and 22 from the Congress. The post-poll partners also agreed to Dalit leader and state Congress president G Parameshwara as Deputy CM and Congress leader K R Ramesh as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. “The newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition will take office Wednesday and names of the ministers in the Cabinet will be announced a day after the new government clears a trust vote on May 24, Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.

The initial disquiet over power-sharing got over after Kumaraswamy met alliance partners Sonia and Rahul on Monday evening, when both sides had agreed to “forget the past, look at the future and forge a long-term relationship”. The meeting was aimed at finalising the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the post-poll allies.

