Kumaraswamy son’s wedding amid lockdown draws criticism

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former PM H D Devegowda and son of former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, Friday married his fiance and Congress leader M Krishnappa’s grandniece Revathi at a farmhouse owned by his father in Ramanagara district near Bengaluru.

The wedding was supposed to be a family affair but saw people from the nearby Kethiganahalli village and neighbouring areas gather outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the ceremony.

The event triggered criticism on social media for being organised amid the COVID-19 outbreak and after pictures showed family members blessing the couple without masks and social distancing.

Kumaraswamy, however, said social distancing was maintained and the wedding took place after obtaining clearances from state government. His aides released images of family members seated on chairs arranged as per social distancing norms at the venue.

“We initially planned to have the wedding at my home in Bengaluru with only our immediate family… about 100 people. But keeping the numbers in mind and given the fact that Bengaluru is a red zone, we decided to move the wedding to my farmhouse in Ramanagar which is in the green zone,” he said, adding “We obtained the advice of doctors. In our family, there are 12 to 13 doctors.”

Ramanagar is represented in the Assembly by Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha.

State Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “We requested them to maintain social distancing. They said only a few people will be called. Since Ramanagar does not have cases, it was allowed. We do not know what happened in the wedding and we need to find out.”

