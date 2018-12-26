Kumaraswamy says he is an ’emotional person’, order to kill not ‘big issue’

Describing himself an “emotional person”, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday clarified his remarks on his order to “mercilessly shootout” men allegedly involved in murdering a JD(S) worker in Mandya district earlier this week. Claiming it was not a “big issue”, Kumaraswamy termed his remarks as “human tendency”.

Advertising

“That isn’t a big issue, that’s human tendency, in that kind of situation, any human being will react like that, I have clarified it already, that’s why I changed the word also, I’m an emotional person,” said Kumaraswamy, quoted ANI.

The chief minister was caught on camera giving the order to the Mandya Superintendent of Police. “I don’t know how you will handle it. I am disappointed actually… he (JDS worker) was a very good man… Mercilessly shootout the people involved in such activities… don’t worry about it… I don’t care about the consequences,” Kumaraswamy was heard saying.

His remarks drew heavy criticism from the Opposition on Tuesday, prompting Kumaraswamy to defend his order as an “emotional outburst”. He further clarified that he wanted the police to “smoke out” the perpetrators and not shoot them.

Advertising

JD(S) worker Honnalagere Prakash (50) was murdered by motorcycle-borne assailants in Mandya. Prakash was allegedly stopped on the highway and hacked to death at around 4.30 pm. Prakash was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to Kumaraswamy, he was told of Prakash’s murder when his helicopter landed in Bijapur. “I was told about his murder when I landed in Bijapur. I was very distressed about his murder. More than a party worker, he was devoted to social causes. I have been told that the men who killed him were in jail for murder and let out on bail…When I spoke to officers, I said shootout… the media should not misunderstand this,” he said.

“That was not an order as a chief minister. It was in anger. The perpetrators were out on bail and killed another man… I spoke to officers and changed the order to smoke out instead of shootout,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the police, the JD(S) leader’s murder was a revenge assault, which is tied to a double murder in the same area in December 2016.