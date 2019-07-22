Toggle Menu
Kumaraswamy says fake letter being circulated on his resignation, calls it ‘cheap publicity’

"I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don't know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature & spread the same on social media," Kumaraswamy said in the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy speaks during assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The Karnataka political crisis took a dramatic turn on Monday evening after an alleged resignation letter of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy started doing the rounds. However, Kumaraswamy said the alleged resignation letter being circulated on social media was fake and he was “shocked at the cheap level of publicity”.

“I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don’t know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature & spread the same on social media. I’m shocked at the cheap level of publicity,” ANI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying in the Karnataka Assembly.

Kumaraswamy, who is struggling to keep his government together in the state, has sought more time for the floor test, despite breaching the time set by Governor Vajubhai Vala twice. The Vidhana Soudha could not come to a conclusion to conduct the floor test again today.

A video went viral on social media where a letter, allegedly Kumaraswamy’s resignation, was seen kept on his table.

Earlier today, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh appealed to the Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government to honour its commitment and complete the floor test. Addressing the House, the Speaker added that the whips issued will apply to the rebel MLAs as well.

After the Karnataka Assembly reconvened at 3.30 pm, the Speaker gave MLAs 10 minutes each to wrap up their speeches and said he wanted to stick to his word of conducting the floor test today itself.

