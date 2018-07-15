H D Kumaraswamy breaks down at event, expresses unhappiness at heading Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy gets emotional during the party function in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (PTI Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy gets emotional during the party function in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday expressed unhappiness at the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, saying it does not have the mandate of the people. Addressing JD(S) party workers, a visibly emotional Kumaraswamy equated the pain of being the leader of the coalition to swallowing poison.

At an event, organised by the party to felicitate Kumaraswamy for becoming the CM and waiving farm loans, the CM said, “You are all happy that one of your brothers has become the Chief Minister. But I am not happy. I am swallowing my pain like Vishakanta (Lord Shiva).”

The Indian Express had reported strains between the coalition partners which were trying to govern while establishing distinct identities in the state. In his maiden budget earlier this month, Kumaraswamy performed a balancing act by unveiling a farm loan waiver as promised by his party and continuing with all policies proposed by the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s remarks, Congress leader and Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “How can he say that? He must definitely be happy, CM has to be always happy. If he’s happy, we’ll all be happy.”

The JD(S) and the Congress cobbled up an alliance in the state after the BJP emerged the single largest party with 104 seats in the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The Congress, in a move to keep the BJP out of power, pledged unconditional support to the JD(S) to form the government. Kumaraswamy took oath as Chief Minister on May 23, 2018.

