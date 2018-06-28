Kumar Vishwas: AAP leaders who doubted surgical strikes should now seek forgiveness

Kumar Vishwas had released a video in April last year lending his support to the army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan based terror camps. (Source; Kumar Vishwas / YouTube) Kumar Vishwas had released a video in April last year lending his support to the army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan based terror camps. (Source; Kumar Vishwas / YouTube)

A day after videos of Army’s surgical strikes were broadcast on several television channels, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas said those in his party who doubted the Army’s operations should ask for forgiveness from themselves if not from him. Last year, some AAP leaders had objected to his questioning party chief Arvind Kejriwal over asking proof of the Army operations.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Vishwas said how he had to suffer the so-called political disadvantage for siding with the Army after the strikes.

3 में से जिस 1 मुद्दे पर देश की सेना के पक्ष में होने पर मुझे “तथाकथित राजनैतिक नुक़सान” पहुचायाँ गया था,आज उसी शौर्यगाथा #SurgicalStrike के प्रमाणचिह्न देखकर उन अखंड-पांखडियों को मुझसे नहीं तो खुद से तो माफ़ी माँगनी ही चाहिए

जो हमारे लिए जीवन दें उनके लिए कुछ भी क़ुर्बान🙏🇮🇳 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 28, 2018

हम भारत के लोग!

We, The Nation!

Watch, Listen and Share if you feel for Nation! 🇮🇳🙏https://t.co/xKqFQuVB5j — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 14, 2017

Vishwas had earlier said Kejriwal asking for proof of surgical strikes was one of the reasons why the party performed badly in polls.

Following his statement, AAP leader Amantaullah Khan had alleged that Vishwas was plotting a coup against Kejriwal and that he was an “RSS-BJP agent”. Khan had resigned from the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) after Vishwas had raised objections to his statement.

