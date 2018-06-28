Follow Us:
Kumar Vishwas: AAP leaders who doubted surgical strikes should now seek forgiveness

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 1:55:47 pm
A day after videos of Army’s surgical strikes were broadcast on several television channels, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas said those in his party who doubted the Army’s operations should ask for forgiveness from themselves if not from him. Last year, some AAP leaders had objected to his questioning party chief Arvind Kejriwal over asking proof of the Army operations.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Vishwas said how he had to suffer the so-called political disadvantage for siding with the Army after the strikes.

 

Vishwas had earlier said Kejriwal asking for proof of surgical strikes was one of the reasons why the party performed badly in polls.

Following his statement, AAP leader Amantaullah Khan had alleged that Vishwas was plotting a coup against Kejriwal and that he was an “RSS-BJP agent”. Khan had resigned from the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) after Vishwas had raised objections to his statement.

