India not Vishwaguru yet, still inadequately prepared: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The world says that it needs a new path (of development) and only India can show that path, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: X/RSS)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday flagged the economic challenges confronting India amid growing instability in West Asia and argued that the country must build greater national capabilities to seize emerging opportunities. Bhagwat said India had not yet become a Vishwaguru because it is still inadequately prepared.

The two were speaking at the valedictory function of an RSS training programme in Nagpur.

“Even though these are challenging times, this is India’s era. The world has been caught between the competing ambitions of superpowers. In the past three years, prices of crude oil have skyrocketed either because of wars or market fluctuations. Supply chains are once again stressed—for the third time in this decade. And finally, AI is at our doorstep. This AI revolution is likely to transform economies and impact many more people than any other recent technological invention,” Birla, the chief guest at the event, said.