CRPF jawans injured in terror attack in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam

Two CRPF personnel were injured after suspected militants targeted a checkpoint in Mirbazar, Kulgam, south Kashmir. An operation is on to arrest the attackers.

This is the first terror attack since July 31 this year, when two migrant labourers were killed in Kulgam. Prior to that, a policeman was killed in the neighbouring Anantnag town on July 22.

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