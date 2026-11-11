CRPF jawans injured in terror attack in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam

Suspected terrorists targeted a checkpoint in Kulgam's Mirabazar during which the CRPF jawans were injured.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
1 min readUpdated: Nov 11, 2026 03:02 PM IST
CRPF jawans were injured in a suspected terror attack in Kashmir's Kulgam (File photo used for representation only)CRPF jawans were injured in a suspected terror attack in Kashmir's Kulgam (File photo used for representation only)

Two CRPF personnel were injured after suspected militants targeted a checkpoint in Mirbazar, Kulgam, south Kashmir. An operation is on to arrest the attackers.

This is the first terror attack since July 31 this year, when two migrant labourers were killed in Kulgam. Prior to that, a policeman was killed in the neighbouring Anantnag town on July 22.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments