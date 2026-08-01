Second migrant worker injured in south Kashmir terror attack succumbs to injuries

A second migrant worker from Chhattisgarh has died after a terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Kilam village on Friday evening, police said.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
1 min readUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 08:25 AM IST
A second migrant worker from Chhattisgarh has died after a terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Kilam village on Friday evening, police said.A second migrant worker from Chhattisgarh has died after a terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Kilam village on Friday evening, police said.
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The second migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, Bhupender, who was injured on Friday evening in a terror attack in South Kashmir succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

According to J&K Police Inspector General V K Birdi, the attack took place in the village of Kilam in Kulgam district. Two labourers, Deepak Ratray and Bhupendar were killed in the attack.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late on Friday evening, officials said.

The second worker, Bhupender who lost his life was taken to Government Medical College Anantnag and was later referred to SKIMS Hospital.

Deepak Ratry died before he could be taken to a hospital on Friday night.

This is the second terrorist attack in a span of less than 10 days ago, in which a police officer was shot dead in Anantnag by terrorists.

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Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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