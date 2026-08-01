Second migrant worker injured in south Kashmir terror attack succumbs to injuries

A second migrant worker from Chhattisgarh has died after a terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Kilam village on Friday evening, police said.

The second migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, Bhupender, who was injured on Friday evening in a terror attack in South Kashmir succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

According to J&K Police Inspector General V K Birdi, the attack took place in the village of Kilam in Kulgam district. Two labourers, Deepak Ratray and Bhupendar were killed in the attack.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late on Friday evening, officials said.

The second worker, Bhupender who lost his life was taken to Government Medical College Anantnag and was later referred to SKIMS Hospital.