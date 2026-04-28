Kulgam’s ‘rogue galleries’: Police’s latest push in J-K’s anti-drugs campaign

In a first, police in south Kashmir have published names and pictures of alleged drug peddlers. Called “Rogue Gallery – NDPS accused”, the police station-wise list includes the names of alleged drug peddlers along with their photographs and the cases in which they are accused.
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The “rogue galleries” come at a time when police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking amid a 100-day “Nasha Mukht (drug-free) Jammu and Kashmir” campaign. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has urged citizens to treat the campaign as a “shared war against narcotics”, asserting that “together, we must win this battle”.
In Kulgam, police have published “rogue galleries” for eight police stations in the district. The galleries listed 184 people with their names, photos and the FIRs they are involved in under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The shortest of the lists came from Manzgam police station, which listed just six “rogue” peddlers. The Qaimoh police station had the longest list, with 59 names.
“As part of the intensified drive against drug abuse under the three Nasha Mukht Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, J&K Police in Kulgam, on the directions of SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary, have displayed ‘Rogue Galleries’ within police station premises displaying photographs of identified drug peddlers across Kulgam district,” police said in an official statement.
“The main objective of displaying the visuals are to alert the public to stay away from these offenders and to seek community support to apprehend them so that the drug supply chain in the district will be completely broken,” the statement added.
Police warned people to stay away from the alleged drug peddlers, saying, “Citizens are strictly advised not to contact, shelter or engage in any transactions with the individuals whose photographs are displayed.”
“If you see these persons or have information about their activities, inform the police immediately. Don’t take the law into your own hands.”
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Since the J&K government launched the 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, police have intensified their crackdown against drug peddlers across the Union Territory. Police teams have raided the houses of alleged drug peddlers, attached their assets and registered new cases under the NDPS Act. Police, along with drug control authorities, have also inspected medical shops to prevent the sale of illegal or scheduled drugs.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More