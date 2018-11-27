Toggle Menu
JK: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Tral district

An encounter between militants and security forces is underway in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kulgam encounter: Security forces are engaged in a gunfight with militants (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

A militant was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral district on Tuesday. Two separate encounters broke out today in Tral and South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Redwani village in Kulgam after specific inputs on the presence of militants late Monday night. The team was moving towards the target house when militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

 

Both the encounters are at their final stages, the police said.

More details awaited.

