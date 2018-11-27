JK: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Tral district

A militant was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral district on Tuesday. Two separate encounters broke out today in Tral and South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Redwani village in Kulgam after specific inputs on the presence of militants late Monday night. The team was moving towards the target house when militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

Exchange of fire between security forces & #terrorists at Redwani #Kulgam. Security forces on Job. Details will follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 26, 2018

#Kulgam and #Tral update:

Both the encounters are at the final stage. Further details shall follow. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 27, 2018

Both the encounters are at their final stages, the police said.

More details awaited.