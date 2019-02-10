Encounter underway in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam

An encounter is underway between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district Sunday morning. The forces had cordoned the Kellam Devsar area in Kulgam last night following information about the presence of militants in the area. As the search operations were underway in the area, the militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

Advertising

Earlier this week, a self-styled district commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit was killed in a brief encounter in Pulwama. The encounter broke out when a joint patrolling party of army and police was fired upon by terrorists at Chakoora area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said. The dead identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh was affiliated with LeT and was known as district commander of the outfit for Pulwama.

“Irfan Sheikh had a long history of terror crimes for which several terror cases were registered against him. He was involved in conspiring and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area including grenade attacks,” a police spokesman said.

More details awaited