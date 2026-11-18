For the last two days, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and paramilitary forces had cordoned off several villages in Kulgam. The focus of their searches was not homes but local mosques – police had an input that Mohammad Lateef Bhat, said to be the last active local terrorist in the Valley, was spending his nights in a mosque.

Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, was killed in a gunfight on Wednesday morning.

After searching most mosques in the area over the last two days, police shifted their focus to the Devsar area of Kulgam on Tuesday. They finally reached Zanglipora.

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A local villager was sent into the mosque to check if there was anyone inside, and he found a door in the attic bolted from the inside. He asked who it was, and a voice answered: “Leave and run for your safety.”

The man came out and told the police what had happened, and the police were sure that the man they had been looking for, for almost a year, was inside.

“We had input that for at least a month now, he has been spending his nights inside mosques. He would wear inconspicuous attire – a cap and spectacles,” said a police officer. “He would go for late-night prayers and slip into the top floor. He would deliberately choose the attic as nobody goes there, especially in winter.”

Before launching the operation, police wanted to be sure that the man inside was Bhat. This time they called the local imam of the mosque, handed him a phone and asked him to give it to the man inside. A video call was made – on one side were top police and Army officers, and on the other was Bhat.

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The police and the Army exhorted him to surrender, citing his young age, but he refused. When an officer told him not to worry as they were with him, Bhat replied, “Allah is with me, I am happy to meet Allah.”

With the refusal, Bhat fired the first shot, leading to retaliation around 2.45 am. The joint team of forces, however, wanted to prolong the face-off till the break of light to prevent him from escaping and to ensure the mosque didn’t suffer damage.

They tightened the cordon and closed all exit points. In the morning, they fired tear gas and chilli grenades inside the mosque, forcing Bhat to come out.

Around 9.30 am, he came rushing out of the mosque, opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon. He managed to cross the road, but before he could escape, he was hit by a volley of fire.

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Bhat, 22, was the only surviving local terrorist active in the Valley as per the police records, even though police say around 30 Pakistani operatives are active in different parts of Kashmir.

It was on November 18, 2025, exactly a year ago, that he went missing and joined Zakir Ganai of Lashkar-e-Toiba. On Novemver 11, he was involved in the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, which left three paramilitary personnel injured.