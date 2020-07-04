J&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam, ops underway

The gunbattle started Saturday afternoon after a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Arrah area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. (File) The gunbattle started Saturday afternoon after a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Arrah area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. (File)

At least one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The gunfire broke out Saturday afternoon after a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Arrah area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Police said militants present in the area fired at security forces, triggering the encounter.

“The cordon and search operation was launched in Kulgam police station jurisdiction where terrorists fired upon joint forces triggering an encounter. Updates will be given post conclusion of the operation,” the Kulgam Police said.

Meanwhile, a militant who was named in the terror attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara on June 26 that killed a six-year-old boy and a CRPF constable, was killed by security forces in an encounter in Srinagar on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

A CRPF personnel, identified as Head Constable Kuldeep Kumar, was injured during Thursday’s encounter and later succumbed, a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said in a statement issued Friday. The militant killed was identified as “Zahid Ahmad Dass, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dass, resident of Waghama Bijbehara”, police stated. He was affiliated with Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), a banned terror outfit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd