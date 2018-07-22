J-K: Militant killed in Kulgam, encounter underway

Mobile internet services are suspended in Anantnag and Kulgam districts (Representational) Mobile internet services are suspended in Anantnag and Kulgam districts (Representational)

Security forces Sunday gunned down a militant in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Khudwani area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

According to SP Vaid, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the militant was involved in the killing of a police trainee constable, who was kidnapped on the intervening night of July 20-21 from his home in Kulgam. Constable Saleem Shah was undergoing training at Kathua and was on leave. “The body had severe torture marks, indicating that he was brutally tortured to death by the terrorists,” police said in a statement.

Forces from the Central Reserve Police Force, Indian Army and the state police are involved in the operation.

Mobile internet services are suspended in Anantnag and Kulgam districts, reported IANS.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd