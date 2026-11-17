Joint teams of the J&K Police, Army and the paramilitary continued their cordon and search operation in several villages of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Tuesday following the November 11 terror attack in which three CRPF personnel were injured, with political leaders condemning the restrictions imposed on residents as “neither fair nor acceptable”.

On Monday, security forces killed a suspected associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat during a shootout in Kulgam’s Laroo village.

Though the identity of the man has not been officially confirmed, sources said the alleged associate was 19-year-old Umar Nisar Dar, a “new recruit”, from Arreh village in Kulgam, whom his parents had reported missing just a day earlier. Security forces, incidentally, have been claiming for some time that only one local remains in militant ranks in Kashmir, and that is Bhat.