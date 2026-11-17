Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More
Joint teams of the J&K Police, Army and the paramilitary continued their cordon and search operation in several villages of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Tuesday following the November 11 terror attack in which three CRPF personnel were injured, with political leaders condemning the restrictions imposed on residents as “neither fair nor acceptable”.
On Monday, security forces killed a suspected associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat during a shootout in Kulgam’s Laroo village.
Though the identity of the man has not been officially confirmed, sources said the alleged associate was 19-year-old Umar Nisar Dar, a “new recruit”, from Arreh village in Kulgam, whom his parents had reported missing just a day earlier. Security forces, incidentally, have been claiming for some time that only one local remains in militant ranks in Kashmir, and that is Bhat.
Police officers said Dar was accompanying Bhat when they attacked the CRPF personnel in Akhran. A day before the attack, Dar and Bhat conducted a joint reconnaissance at several places in Kulgam, they said. Both Bhat and Dar were captured on cameras at several places, police sources said.
Dar, police sources said, was a baker and also drove an autorickshaw. On November 10 — a day before the terror attack — Dar’s family filed a missing person’s report with the police. As per the authorities, Dar joined the LeT only after the attack, and was killed five days later.
Police have announced a bounty of Rs 15 lakh for information on Bhat, and the Kulgam search and cordon is part of the hunt for him.
Residents of several villages Tuesday claimed the crackdown meant they could not even come out of their houses, nor were visitors allowed. They claimed that some students have had to miss exams while medicines were running low at some homes.
Among those who criticised the “stringent restrictions” at Kulgam was its local MLA, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, who called them “not acceptable”. In a post on X, he said, “Security forces could take strict action against those involved in the attack. However, subjecting ordinary civilians to prolonged restrictions and hardship is neither fair nor acceptable. The innocent population should not have to bear the brunt of an incident they had no role in.”
Tarigami said that “recklessness can never be a solution”. “This will be counter productive,” he said. “Our youngsters are not inclined towards violence but such incidents brew anger”.
A senior police officer, however, said the security forces are “cooperating with the public”.
Ruling National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar called the situation in Kulgam “concerning”. “While security agencies have every right to conduct checks, keeping entire villages, including the elderly, under prolonged restrictions for days is avoidable and causes unnecessary hardship,” he said. On Monday, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, alleged that the security forces had turned Kulgam into a cantonment, warning that this could lead to “alienation and resentment” among people.